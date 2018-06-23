Pedestrian bridge on Cultural Trail will remain closed for summer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A popular pedestrian bridge off the downtown canal is still closed and city officials say it will stay that way for a few more months.

The bridge at Walnut Street has been shut down since April.

Brett Morgan, project manager with the city’s Department of Metropolitan Development, said some of the girders, or support beams, on the bridge have lost 50 percent of their material makeup.

The city has opted to repair rather than replace those beams.

Officials say the bridge will be closed for the summer months and will likely re-open in September.