GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a semi Saturday afternoon on Interstate 65 in Greenwood.

The person was hit around 3 p.m. near the 99 mile marker of southbound I-65, close to Main Street, according to state police.

State police were working the incident.

The right lane of southbound I-65 was expected to be closed until 5 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.