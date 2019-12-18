Home/Crime Watch 8, Latest News, Local, News, Top Video/Pedestrian fatally struck in hit-and-run on east side

Pedestrian fatally struck in hit-and-run on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Metro police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on the city’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the pedestrian was struck in the alley in the 900 block between Tuxedo Street and North Lasalle Street just before 7:30 p.m.

Emergency responders pronounced the woman dead at the scene. She was identified Thursday as 35-year-old Amber Olvey.

Police have not released information about a suspect vehicle.

If you have any information about the incident, you are urged to contact IMPD.

