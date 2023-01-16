News

Pedestrian hit and killed along I-465 exit ramp in Lawrence

LAWERENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on an exit ramp off I-465 in Lawrence Sunday night, police say.

At 9 p.m. Sunday, police received reports of a pedestrian struck while walking on the I-465 exit ramp near 56th street, according to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Police say that the driver who hit the pedestrian was the one who called 911 and stayed at the scene.

There wasn’t any indication of any impairment, but the driver was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw test required by state law.

The driver didn’t see the pedestrian until the last minute and was unable to avoid the collision, according to police.

The identity of the person hit nor the driver have not been released. No further information was immediately available.