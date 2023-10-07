Pedestrian killed in crash on the near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a person is dead after being hit by a van on Saturday morning.

According to IMPD the deadly crash happened at around 2:45 a.m. on the near northeast side of the city, on Shadeland Avenue, not far from 34th Street.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, and later died.

Officers say the driver of the van stayed on the scene.

As of Saturday morning, it was not clear what led up to the crash and no information was released about the victim. Police say the crash is now under investigation.