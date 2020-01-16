Pedestrian plan under review for Marion County, surrounding areas

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — Time is running out for more than a million people in central Indiana to weigh in as an effort is now underway to write a new master plan for new sidewalks and priorities to keep pedestrians safe when they’re walking near their homes and offices.

There’s about 30 people a year killed and another 100 people seriously injured along roads in Marion County and surrounding areas. Many of these incidents happening in an area with no sidewalk.​

The last master plan helped Churchman Avenue in Beech Grove get a new sidewalk several years ago.

The last plan was created back in 2006 but a lot that has changed in more than 13 years. That’s why planners want to hear from residents.​

Churchman Avenue has homes, the high school and even a police station. Yet it didn’t get a sidewalk between Emerson and Arlington until 2017.

After 18 months of work, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization or MPO is in the final stretch of its latest Regional Pedestrian Plan.​

MPO principal planner Jen Higginbotham tells News 8 the idea is to prioritize which roads most desperately need help so that in future years they can be addressed.​​

“So many people are actually dying on the roadways possibly because they’re not visible, possibly because they’re not on a sidewalk. We don’t know exactly but there are people that need safe places to walk.”​

The MPO takes the federal dollars raised from the gas tax and allocates them to big projects including roads, roundabouts, trails, transit as well as sidewalks.​

Planners say of more than 5,400 miles of main roads in the 8-county area, just 31% have a sidewalk. More than 3,700 miles do not — mileage which does not include interstates and neighborhood streets.​

Higginbotham said it’s a bit of a surprise to see how many even urban pockets don’t allow people to walk a short 0.5 mile to the grocery store.​​

“Walking is important,” she said. “If you think about it, for one, it’s the cheapest way to get around, it’s free to use your legs and for reasons of health.”

​​And of course, not everyone has access to a car.​

So if you live in the 975-square mile area covered by the MPO, and there’s 1.5 million people who do, take a look and tell the MPO what you think because it may be another 13 years before it happens again.​​

“We would like to see for the communities in the region to take the plans we’ve created and use it as a resource in their own planning,” said Higginbotham.​​

These plans affect 33 cities and towns in 8 counties from A to Z, Arcadia to Zionsville.

There are a number of ways you can leave feedback including email, Facebook and Twitter. ​The deadline for public input is Jan. 22, that’s Wednesday.​

The Pedestrian Plan will be presented to the Regional Transportation Council on Feb. 19.​

Click here to view the current plan and submit your input online.