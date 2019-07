KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Officials are investigating after a person was struck and killed in Kokomo Monday morning.

It happened on Indiana 931 southbound and State Road 26 around 5:30 a.m.

Upon investigation, it was determined by officials that a vehicle struck and killed 63-year-old Gary Clover.

It isn’t clear what may have led to the crash and an autopsy is scheduled for later Monday.

The crash remains under investigation.