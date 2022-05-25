News

Penske ready for 300,000 guests in a full-capacity Indy 500

Roger Penske stands on the Yard of Bricks before practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. Penske took ownership of Indianapolis Motor Speedway just two months before the pandemic closed the country and only now, in his third Indianapolis 500 as promoter, can he throw open the gates and host more than 300,000 guests at “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Roger Penske will at last be able to open the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to a capacity crowd this Sunday for his first true Indianapolis 500 since buying the property in 2020.

The pandemic forced his first 500 to be held without spectators and only 40% capacity last year. He’s spent more than $30 million in capital improvements to prepare the iconic speedway for Penske’s first true housewarming party.

He expects more than 300,000 people on property Sunday and has been relentless in ensuring the speedway is in pristine condition for his guests.