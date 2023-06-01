PepsiCo to close Indiana facility, relocate workers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In a statement to News 8, PepsiCo has confirmed a report that it will close the Muncie, Indiana, facility in the “coming months.”

“PepsiCo is always evaluating our network solutions and reviewing the best possible ways to optimize our service. With many recent distribution changes, we have determined that in the coming months, PepsiCo Beverages North America’s operations in Muncie, Indiana will close and be redistributed to neighboring locations. We will be working closely with leadership, unions, and other stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition during this process with minimal impact to our employees and customers.”

PepsiCo confirmed around 100 workers will be affected, but did not provide a date of the closure.

The Muncie facility is at 2901 N. Walnut St., which is just south of McGalliard Road.