Perfect New Year’s Eve cocktails from Hard Truth Distilling Co.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Expert mixologist Elise Derebery from Hard Truth Distilling Co. in Brown County, Indiana joined us today on All Indiana to craft up some festive cocktails! These would be perfect for any New Year’s Eve celebration.

She made a French 75 with Hard Truth sweet mash rye.. Also, she featured a chocolate martini with maple sweet cream and chocolate sauce.

You can learn more about Hard Truth Distilling Co. here.