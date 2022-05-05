News

Perry Township Schools hosting Drive the Bus hiring event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Want to drive a school bus? Perry Township Schools is looking for bus drivers and is offering people the chance to test drive a bus this weekend.

“Like most schools around the nation, Perry Township Schools is facing a critical bus driver shortage. The district is committed to staying open to offer in-person class, rather than go to e-learning, despite those difficulties,” Elizabeth Choi, communications director for Perry Township Schools, said in a statement.

Anyone interested in becoming a driver or a bus monitor can take a bus for a spin during the district’s Drive the Bus event Saturday at Perry Meridian Middle School. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and no registration is required.

Part-time and full-time positions are available and no experience is needed. No CDL? No problem. The district says it will cover the cost of your CDL exam.

Pay for drivers starts at $19 per hour and those with previous experience will be compensated. Pay for bus drivers begins at $14 per hour.