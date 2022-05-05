News

Perry Township Schools to host Drive the Bus hiring event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Want to drive a school bus? Perry Township Schools is looking for bus drivers and is offering people the chance to test drive a bus this weekend.

Anyone interested in becoming a driver or a bus monitor can take a bus for a spin during the district’s Drive the Bus event Saturday at Perry Meridian Middle School. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and no registration is required.

Perry Township, like many school districts across the country, is facing a critical bus driver shortage, says Patrick Murphy, director of transportation for Perry Township Schools.

“We have a certain number of drivers that we need to show up every day to fulfill the routes, and right now, unfortunately, we don’t have that number of drivers,” Murphy said. “We’re trying to get creative and look outside the box to start recruiting some people.”

Part-time and full-time positions are available and no experience is needed. No CDL? No problem. The district says it will cover the cost of your CDL exam.

Pay for drivers starts at $19 per hour and those with previous experience will be compensated. Pay for bus drivers begins at $14 per hour.