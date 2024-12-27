48°
Indianapolis

Person critically injured in Lawrence Police shooting

by: Hanna Mordoh
Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators say a person is in critical condition after a police shooting in Lawrence early Friday morning.       

Lawrence Deputy Chief Travis Cline confirms that a suspect was shot by an officer at a scene near on North Kercheval Drive near East 52nd Street just after midnight.

Police say the suspect was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition. 

Police have not said what led up to the shooting, but say they not looking for any other suspects.

This is a developing story, stay with News 8 as we gather more information.

