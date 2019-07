LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A man has died after being struck by a train in Lawrence.

Lawrence Deputy Police Chief Gary Woodruff confirms a man was fatally struck Tuesday around 5:45 p.m., just east of the 4200 block of North Shadeland Avenue.

Woodruff said it appeared the man was walking along tracks when the train struck them.

Lawrence police said the incident did not appear to be criminal in nature.

No additional information was immediately available.