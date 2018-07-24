Person found shot on North Station Street dies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Homicide investigators came out Monday afternoon after a person found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound died, police said. 

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and an ambulance crew were sent at 5 p.m. to the 2800 block of North Station Street, which is northwest of the intersection of East 30th Street and North Sherman Drive. A caller told police someone had been shot. Officers found a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The victim has since been identified as 32-year-old Montize Coe.

Family members at the scene said the victim would have had a birthday this coming weekend. Also, family members said, he joined family just a few weeks ago in burying his nephew, 14-year-old Manny Johnson. Johnson was an innocent bystander at a birthday party shooting in Lawrence, family said. 

Police at the east side scene also were investigating a second scene about a half-mile away. It was not immediately known if the second scene was related to the homicide.

Police did not indicate whether or not there is a suspect or provide the circumstances that led to the shooting.

