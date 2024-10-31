Person killed in accident on I-465 on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Police say someone was killed in a morning crash on I-465 and Washington Street. That’s on the west side of Indianapolis, south of the Rockville Road exit at the 11-mile marker.

The three northbound lanes on 465 are closed. A car appears heavily damaged and on fire.

Sgt. John Perrine of the ISP says emergency crews are on the scene and lengthy delays should be expected in the area for the next 3-4 hours.