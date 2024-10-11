Person killed in fatal hit-and-run off Keystone Avenue near 25th Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This story has been updated to include information on the road closures being lifted.

Indianapolis police say a person died Friday morning in a fatal hit-and-run on the city’s northeast side.

Online police reports show Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 2600 block of North Keystone Avenue just north of Interstate 70 around 5:10 a.m. on a report of a “person down.”

That block residential area in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood.

IMPD said in a later update that investigators believe the accident was a “fatal hit-and-run” involving a pedestrian. IMPD has not said if anyone else was injured or what led up to the accident.

Multiple nearby streets were closed while police investigated, but have since reopened.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run was asked to contact the IMPD Crash Investigations team at 317-327-6549.