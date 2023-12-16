Person killed in fatal accident on S.R. 39 near Danville

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A person was fatally injured following a crash on State Road 39 in Hendricks County on Saturday morning.

Police have not released the name of the person who died, or shared if anyone else was injured in the crash.

Online police reports show Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department officers and firefighters responded to a fatal accident in the 1400 block of South S.R. 39 around 10:15 a.m.

Investigators told News 8 that they are still gathering information on what led up to the crash.

Police say traffic is expected to be closed between Lincoln Street and County Road 200 South for the next two hours.