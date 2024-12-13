41°
Juvenile killed in shooting near Treyburn Green Drive

by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A juvenile was shot and killed in a housing subdivision on the city’s east side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

Around 4:58 p.m. Friday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Treyburn Green Drive on a report of a person shot. That is part of the Treyburn Lakes housing subdivision, which is a couple miles east of the I-465/U.S. 52 interchange.

Officers arrived to the scene and found a male juvenile with gunshot wound injuries. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim once next-of-kin notification has been made.

This story has been updated with additional information from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

