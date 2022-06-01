News

Person killed in stabbing reported at liquor store on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died in a stabbing Wednesday afternoon on the east side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

IMPD was called at 12:21 p.m. Wednesday to a stabbing at 4215 E. New York St., the address for the Liquor Barn. That’s between North Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue.

The victim, who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, later died.

IMPD officers attempted providing medical attention to the victim before emergency services arrived on scene.

Investigators do not believe that this was an random act, as IMPD officers are canvassing the area asking witnesses for any additional information about the suspect. There is no description of the suspect, yet, and no weapon has been found.

IMPD Public Information Officer William Young said, “The immediate community is tired of the violence. It’s not just an Indianapolis problem. I believe this is a problem throughout the entire country. Neighbors, their friends, and their partners are tired of the violence. They’re tired of seeing family members hurt based off of folks not understanding how to solve conflict resolution.”

There is no further information available at this time.