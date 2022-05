News

Person shot and killed on west side

In this undated photo, a strip of yellow crime scene tape is stretched out in front of a parked white vehicle. (WISH Photo, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At approximately 11:16 a.m. today, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers responded to a report of a person shot at 7000 Mariner Way.

The victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds has died. There is no additional information at this time.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene.