Person shot at Indianapolis’ Riverside Park

Indianapolis police were sent to a report of shots fired and another report of a person shot just before 8:50 p.m. May 29, 2023, at Riverside Park, 2420 E. Riverside Drive. (WISH Photo/Reece Lindquist)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police were trying to determine what led to a person being shot Monday night shortly before the sun went down for Memorial Day in an Indianapolis park.

Officer William Young of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the person went from Riverside Park to a hospital on his or her own, and was awake and breathing.

Police tape began going up near a basketball court at the park about a half-hour after the shooting.

IMPD was sent to a report of shots fired and another report of a person shot just before 8:50 p.m. Monday at the park, 2420 E. Riverside Drive. The park is along the White River northwest of downtown Indianapolis and about a mile east of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Police did not immediately provide additional information.

Riverside Park has 862 acres, making it the second-largest in Indianapolis. The park was set aside more than 100 years ago around the turn of the 19th century to the 20th century. Today, the park includes a community center, a pool, and many amenities for sports including golf.