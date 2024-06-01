Person shot, killed at northwest side home off West 30th Street; IMPD investigating

Police lights on top of an IMPD car. IMPD says a person was found shot dead inside a home on the city's northwest side on the morning of June 1, 2024. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot dead inside a home on Indianapolis’ northwest side Saturday morning, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 3000 block of Skylar Lane around 7:15 a.m. on a report that someone had been shot.

That’s in a residential area off West 30th Street and North White River Parkway East Drive.

They arrived to find a person inside a house suffering a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD didn’t give any information on possible suspects or give the name and age of the victim.

