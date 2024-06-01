Person shot, killed at northwest side home off West 30th Street; IMPD investigating
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot dead inside a home on Indianapolis’ northwest side Saturday morning, police say.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 3000 block of Skylar Lane around 7:15 a.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
That’s in a residential area off West 30th Street and North White River Parkway East Drive.
They arrived to find a person inside a house suffering a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
IMPD didn’t give any information on possible suspects or give the name and age of the victim.
News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.