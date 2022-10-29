News

Person stabbed near Indiana University campus, search for suspect underway

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Bloomington are searching for a suspect they say stabbed a person near Indiana University’s campus early Saturday morning.

IUB update: B'ton police investigating a stabbing near 425 N. Dunn. Suspect fled on foot. Call 911 with info. Stay vigilant and aware of your surroundings. — Indiana University Police Department (@IUpolice) October 29, 2022

The Indiana University Police Department posted on social media saying that the stabbing occurred at around 1 a.m. near 425 N. Dunn Street. IU Police said that the suspect fled on foot and is described as a “white male, shoulder length curly brown hair, blue flannel, beanie.”

There has been no information given about the victim or their condition.

Police are asking people near the area to stay vigilant and aware of their surroundings. Anyone with information on the stabbing suspect is asked to call 911 or Bloomington Police.