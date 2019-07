INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a person was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday night.

The crash happened at 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of West Washington and North Addison street.

Officials said a man in his 20s was struck and killed by a van.

Detectives will review cameras in the area for any clues.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.