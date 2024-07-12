Pesky showers follow us into the weekend

TODAY

The morning may start with isolated showers before giving way to a mostly sunny day with highs reaching 85°F. Calm winds in the morning will pick up slightly from the south by afternoon.

TONIGHT

Conditions look clear with minimal cloud coverage. Expect a comfortable low around 69°F and calm winds continuing into the evening.

TOMORROW

A typical summer day with a slight chance for afternoon thunderstorms, particularly after 2 PM. It’ll be mostly sunny with a high near 88°F. Light winds will shift from calm to a gentle west-southwest breeze in the afternoon.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Evening may see a few scattered showers or thunderstorms before calming down. Nighttime lows dip to around 71°F with mostly clear skies and calm winds.

SUNDAY

Sun dominates, pushing temperatures to a warm 89°F. While mostly sunny, we’ll watch for a 20% chance of showers and storms before 2 PM. Winds will be light from the southwest.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Clear skies prevail with a low near 75°F. Southwest winds around 7 mph ensure a gentle night.

MONDAY

Heating up to 93°F under sunny skies, it’s a hot start to the week. Expect gusty conditions by afternoon with southwesterly winds reaching up to 20 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy with a lingering 20% chance of evening showers. The night cools to around 76°F, with southwest winds softening to 6 to 8 mph.

TUESDAY

The heat continues with a high near 93°F. Mostly sunny skies in the morning could give way to a 30% chance of afternoon storms. Winds shift west-southwest and remain gentle.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Evening might bring increased storm activity, with a 40% chance of showers. Nighttime temperatures hover around 72°F under partly cloudy skies.

7 DAY FORECAST

After a couple of days with potential showers, expect a stretch of warm, mostly clear days ahead, marked by occasional rain chances and typical summer heat.