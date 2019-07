INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week, Patty Spitler shares an interesting aspect of our four-legged and furry friends population.

This time, the host of Pet Pals TV discusses a brand new movie opening in theaters this week, “Dog Days.”

In addition to dicussing the movie, Patty also sat down with the director of the film, Ken Marino, and one of the film’s stars, Eva Longoria.

To hear more about the film, click on the video.