News

Pet Pals TV: Canine cancers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Tom Dock with Noah’s Animal Hospitals.

They discussed the sad but important topic of canine cancer.

Dock explained which breeds are most prone to cancer, symptoms owners should look for and recent developments in cancer treatments for animals.

“I always tell people be informed and listen to your veterinarian,” Dock said. “These guys age faster than we do and they can’t tell us how they’re feeling, so getting into your veterinarian who is the expert on knowing what’s going on in your pet is going to give you the best chance of finding things early and maybe affecting a cure, or at least remission.”