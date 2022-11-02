News

‘Pet Pals TV’: Connecting service dogs and people with disabilities

by: Kyla Russell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Kelsey Burton, director of development of Medical Mutts, to talk about connecting service dogs and people with disabilities.

“We train these dogs to be diabetes alert, seizure alert or with psychiatric needs,” Burton said. “Their lives are saved and they could potentially save other lives.”

If you are looking to foster a service dog, you can go directly to the Medical Mutts facility.

Watch the full interview to learn more about fostering.

