Pet Pals TV: Cool facts about cats

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The host of Pet Pals TV, Patty Spitler, stopped by the Daybreak Studios with a special guest Saturday to talk about the facts of life when it comes to cats.

Do you know your cat trivia?

KJ, the kitty correspondent for Pet Pals TV, joined Patty to discuss some of the little-known facts about cats.

For example, did you you know how sensitive a cat’s hearing is compared to a human’s? Or, can you name two other animals that walk just like a cat? Stumped yet?

Click the video for more cat trivia!

Be sure to tune in for Great Day TV at 10 a.m. and Pet Pals TV at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday on WISH-TV.

