INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Patty Spitler drops by to share a special story about the furry population in central Indiana.

This week, Patty spoke with Jim Gooley from The WIne Shop as they went over sipping suggestions for Father’s Day.

Jim spoke about men’s preferences of beer or wine.

Don’t forget to catch Pet Pals TV every Sunday at 10 a.m.

Check out the video above for more.