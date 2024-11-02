‘Pet Pals TV’: Golden Retriever energy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our-four legged and furry friend population.

On the latest “Pet Pals TV,” host Patty Spitler was joined by Pet Pals reporter Renee Jameson and her golden retriever, Toula!

We’ve heard the phrase “golden retriever energy,” which usually describes a golden retriever’s infectious personality, intelligence, and their fun and loyal behaviors. But what else should we know about these furry friends?

Jameson says golden retrievers are very energetic and affectionate dogs and can live around 10 to 12 years. She adds that goldens are double-coated, which requires frequent brushing and grooming every 6 to 8 weeks.

To learn more about the breed, and to see Toula steal the show, watch the video above!