Pet Pals TV: Graceful Rescue & Sanctuary

by: Staff Reports
Pet Pals TV: Grateful Rescue and Sanctuary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Patty Spitler shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This time the host of Pet Pals TV stopped Daybreak with her pal Stewie and her guest Pamela Terhune from Grateful Rescue & Sanctuary.

The rescue facility in Muncie is currently under construction, but when it’s finished it will become the largest pet rescue in the Midwest/Easter United States. The sanctuary will be built on a total of 38 acres.

“We started it on a small rescue in my backyard, but we do live on 22 acres, so there’s plenty of room for everybody,” said Terhune. “Just as we saw the need increase, we decided to purchase more property and we found some attached to our property.”

The construction is expected to be finished in the fall of 2020.

Click the video to learn more.

