Pet Pals TV: Hoosier Snakes

Pet Pals TV: Hoosier Snakes

by: Hunter Godby-Schwab
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This Week Katiera Winfrey is joined by expert Barney Wood to talk about Indiana’s own slithering serpents. One in particular that’s an endangered species is the Timber Rattlesnake.

“The Timber Rattlesnake is the most venomous snake in Indiana, but it’s also the most misunderstood.” explains Wood.

Watch the full interview to learn more.

