‘Pet Pals TV’: How service dogs help veterans navigate life

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our-four legged and furry friend population.

On the latest “Pet Pals TV,” News 8 shares a story from Patty Spitler and “Pet Pals” photographer Steve Sweitzer about how service dogs are helping veterans in Indiana.

Bella the golden doodle is a service dog in training and seizure sensing dog for her owner, Billy Floyd. Floyd experiences seizures caused by several concussions and traumatic brain injuries.

But seizures aren’t the only thing Bella will be trained to detect. Floyd says he also experiences “very bad” PTSD, and Bella is the perfect companion to help him while he’s under stress.

“I have very bad PTSD, and so she she provides me a lot. Whenever I feel like I’m under a lot of stress or something, she’s usually, like, right up against me,” he said.

To hear more about Bella and Floyd’s journey, watch the interview above.