Pet Pals TV: ICAN’s Puppy Love Valentine’s delivery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week, Patty Spitler shares a fun, informative and exciting story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This time the host of Pet Pals TV stopped by Midday with her guest Amanda Swearingen from the Indiana Canine Assistant Network.

They discussed how you could send a Valentine’s Day gift to be delivered by a puppy, how much it costs and the deadline to sign up for the creative delivery service.

