Pet Pals TV: Keeping your pets protected from heat, fireworks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Patty Spitler drops by our studios to share a story about the pet community in central Indiana.

This week, Patty is warning owners how to protect your pet with potentially dangerous weather with Hot Dog Tips.

Patty and Tom Dock warned particularly against keeping your pets in a parked car without giving them air.

Patty dropped by again Sunday to talk about how fireworks can scare some pets away from home on July 4th. She made sure to share he “Fido Friendly 4th” tricks of the trade to ensure an easygoing holiday for pet owners.

