‘Pet Pals TV:’ National Bunny Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Amy Deitchley, president of the Indiana House of Rabbit Society, and News 8’s weekend Daybreak Producer Joseph Viney to celebrate National Bunny Day.

National Bunny Day was created to recognize and honor bunnies all over the world for their unique and endearing characteristics.

