Pet Pals TV: Raising puppies into service dogs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Pet Pals TV host Patty Spitler was joined by Brandt Carter with Canine Companions for Independence, a nonprofit organization that helps people with disabilities by providing them with service dogs at no charge.

“A service dog is trained to do a specific skill for a person. It’s not a therapy dog and it’s not it’s not an emotional support dog and it’s not a pet,” Carter said. “And, not all dogs want to be service dogs. They have to be highly trained. They will have about sixty commands when they’re done training.”

