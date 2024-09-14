Search
‘Pet Pals TV’: Senior dog rescue, older adult center unite to host end of summer social

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. 

On the latest “Pet Pals TV” with Patty Spitler, Shelley Allen from Silver Snout Senior Dog Rescue and Edward Alexander from Heritage Place join the show to talk about a “pretty cool” event that’s in store – the End of Summer Ice Cream Social.

The ice cream social is set to bring together the older adults involved at Heritage Place and the senior sugar-faced pups of the rescue for an afternoon filled with strawberry ice cream – but all are welcome to attend!

The social will take place at Heritage Place at 4550 N. Illinois St. from 3 – 5 p.m. Tuesday.

To hear more about what each organization does and to hear how they came up with the ice cream social, watch the video above!

