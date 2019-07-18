WATCH: Pete Buttigieg addresses Young Democrats of America Convention in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg spoke at the Young Democrats of America Convention on Thursday night in downtown Indianapolis.

Buttigieg addressed the convention at 7 p.m. at Crowne Plaza Indianapolis Downtown Union Station at 123 W. Louisiana St.

About 1,000 people filled the room to hear Buttigieg speak.

Climate change, health care, education, gay marriage, reproductive rights and of course, Donald Trump, were among the talking points in Buttigieg’s speech.

The mayor of South Bend recently made headlines for raising almost $25 million in the second quarter of the year — the most of any Democratic candidate running for president.

“It only matters in terms of what we do with it (the funds raised). It’s not so much about the bragging rights as the ability to put those resources into the ground and use them to hire organizers, to build out the kind of organization that is going to make it possible to reach the voters we need to in the early states,” said Pete Buttigieg. “We feel good about where we are now but obviously the trajectory has been so swift. We got a lot of work to do to build that team.”

He went on to say his campaign has 200 people on staff already and the money would go to hiring out that ground game.

The Young Democrats have more than 150,000 members across the country and they meet every other year for a national convention. This is the first time it’s ever been in Indianapolis.

The event continues through Saturday. Friday night, the featured speaker is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

You can watch Pete Buttigieg’s entire speech below.