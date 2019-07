INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Patty Spitler shares a fascinating and unique story about our four-legged, furry friend population.

This time the host of Pet Pals TV stopped by Midday Thursday with Shelly Fisher from Eskenazi Hospital.

They also brought with them some cute and cuddly puppies!

They discussed a new program at Eskenazi Hospital with puppies to help the staff at the hospital with stress.

For more this story and the cute puppies, click on the video.