News

Phase II at Bottleworks District is gearing up for a groundbreaking

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This summer, the Bottleworks District is gearing up for a groundbreaking on its second construction phase.

Residents can expect to see more changes to Bottleworks District in Downtown Indianapolis.

Friday, Hendricks Commercial Properties announced investing 100 million dollars into the second phase of revitalizing the district.

Gavin Thomas, the Vice President of Hendricks Commercial Properties, says this part of the project is important because it is the entry into the district.

“The corner building will be an iconic gateway into the district. We have a large gateway sign planned on the rooftop, and it will welcome people to Bottleworks,” Thomas said.

The 250,000 square-foot expansion will include new office space, retail, and parking.

“What will benefit the district is more office space. People can work down here now. When you think about that part of Mass Ave, there is not a lot of office in the immediate area,” Thomas said.

Renderings show a five-story building built at Mass Ave and College Ave. Thomas says most tenants will be secure before the building is finished.

“The first tenant was announced a couple of months ago. That was the Lumina Foundation. They will be taking the top floor, and we have pending deals on the other floors,” Thomas said.

The project spans over two acres of land from Mass Ave. to 9th Street.

Gavin says the new plans will bring the area life while keeping it’s historic look and feel.

“It’s a blend. We looked at the historical aspects of the district and looked at what was there 100 years ago. We tried to mesh the old and the new together. To bring a modern space but anode to the historic character and the timeless material of steel and metal that doesn’t go out of style,” Thomas said.

Phase II of the plan is set for completion in 2024.