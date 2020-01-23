News

Phish coming to Noblesville for 3 dates during summer tour

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Phish is coming to Noblesville this summer.

The notorious jam band announced its summer tour, with a three-day stop at Ruoff Music Center in August.

The band is traveling to various cities for a 27-date tour. The band will kick off their tour on the West Coast with a two-day stint in Eugene, Oregon and stops along the way in Colorado, Georgia and a first-ever performance in Arkansas.

Phish will be in Noblesville August 7-9. Tickets will go on sale Saturday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com. A ticket request period is currently underway until Monday, Feb. 3 at noon.

