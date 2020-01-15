Physical therapist charged with killing his wife, 3 children

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida have charged a physical therapist with killing his wife, three young children and dog in an affluent suburb near Walt Disney World.

Osceola County’s sheriff on Wednesday said that Anthony Todt faces homicide charges for the deaths of his wife and their three children whose ages ranged from 4 to 13.

The sheriff says that Todt confessed to the slayings and was cooperating with detectives.

The bodies were discovered Monday in Celebration, a community located near Disney World.

Authorities believe the victims were killed in late December. Todt had a physical therapy practice in Connecticut.