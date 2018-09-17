Picnic for veterans offers fun, resources

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A day of food, family and fun was the goal for the American Veterans Post 99 on Sunday.

The AMVET post held its annual picnic.

Veterans and their families could enjoy a cook-out, activities for the kids, and live music.

For some, it meant a chance to connect with people who have been down the same path.

“There’s an opportunity to come be around colleagues, comrades. We also want to talk about what it means to do that transition, from military, becoming from that warrior identity to that civilian identity. It has been difficult for all of us,” said Doty Simpson-Taylor with AMVETS.

Veterans were referred to resources to help with that transition into civilian life.