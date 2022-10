News

Piff the Magic Dragon brings stage show to Indy

What happens to someone who loses on “America’s Got Talent”?

He suffers reptile disfunction and makes it on the “Variety” list of “Ten Comics to Watch.”

He’s been dazzling audiences with his nightly spell-binding show at the Flamingo in Las Vegas. He’s got a new comedy special and can be seen on stage at Clowes Memorial Hall on Oct. 28.

