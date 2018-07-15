Pilot escapes helicopter crash in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A pilot escaped a Sunday crash that destroyed the helicopter he was flying.

Authorities in Johnson County were called to a helicopter down at 5:45 p.m. just north of Franklin Flying Field, Johnson County Sheriff Doug Cox. Franklin Flying Field is a privately owned, public use airport located at 3477 South County Road 200 East.

The pilot was already out of the Bell 47 helicopter when authorities arrived; he was conscious and alert and was taken to a Johnson Memorial Hospital, according to Cox. The model is considered a light helicopter with a single rotor and a single engine.

Federal authorities were notified of the crash and a report was expected to be sent out on Monday, Cox said.

On July 6, a Bell 47 helicopter being used for crop-dusting crashed in Shelby County, killing 52-year-old Kerry Lee, the pilot and sole occupant.