Pilot escapes helicopter crash in Franklin

News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A pilot escaped a Sunday crash that destroyed the helicopter he was flying. 

Authorities in Johnson County were called to a helicopter down at 5:45 p.m. just north of Franklin Flying Field, Johnson County Sheriff Doug Cox. Franklin Flying Field is a privately owned, public use airport located at 3477 South County Road 200 East. 

The pilot was already out of the Bell 47 helicopter when authorities arrived; he was conscious and alert and was taken to a Johnson Memorial Hospital, according to Cox. The model is considered a light helicopter with a single rotor and a single engine. 

Federal authorities were notified of the crash and a report was expected to be sent out on Monday, Cox said.

On July 6, a Bell 47 helicopter being used for crop-dusting crashed in Shelby County, killing 52-year-old Kerry Lee, the pilot and sole occupant. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: