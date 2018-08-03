Pilot fine after crash at Purdue airport

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is fine after crashing while flying a small plane into the Purdue University Airport.

According to Andy Swartz with Purdue Police, officers were dispatched around 5:30 Thursday evening due to a stuck rudder, which is what steers the nose of the plane.

First responders say the crash happened after the plane touched down.

Purdue said he was not a student and refused medical treatment at the scene.

The plane is a fixed-wing, single-engine registered under Purdue Aviation, and the extent of the damage to the plane is unclear at this time.

The plane crashed not too far from the four World War II historic aircraft that are currently on display at the airport.

This crash remains under investigation.