PitchFeast: $50,000 capital for Black and Brown entrepreneurs in Indy

Attention aspiring entrepreneurs in Indianapolis! Get ready for the city’s very own “Shark Tank” competition – PitchFeast. Board Treasurer Safari Jackson shares the exciting details of this event. If you missed out on Shark Tank earlier this year, PitchFeast is your chance to shine. Teaming up with Impact Central Indiana, PitchFeast is offering over $50,000 in investment capital to four deserving entrepreneurs.

Here’s the drill: PitchFeast, inspired by Shark Tank, invites ten local Black and Brown business owners from Central Indiana to present their innovative ideas to a panel of judges. Winners get a slice of the investment capital pie, with first place claiming $25,000, second place earning $15,000, and third place securing $10,000. Notably, the audience gets a say too, with an audience choice award of $5,000.

Jackson underscores the event’s significance in supporting Black and Brown entrepreneurs who often face funding obstacles from traditional banks. PitchFeast stands as a powerful platform to bridge that gap, celebrating diversity and creativity in our community.

For those eager to participate, the application process is simple: be a Black or Brown business owner in Central Indianapolis. The application deadline for the September 25th PitchFeast is approaching, so act quickly.

The impact of PitchFeast goes beyond financial support. It amplifies voices, drives innovation, and fosters positive change in the community. For aspiring entrepreneurs, it’s an opportunity not just for funding, but for recognition and celebration.